Notes written by the jury foreperson during Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, including concerns that a juror was not following instructions on reasonable doubt, have been released.

Clancy’s attorneys argued the notes should have prompted a more extensive inquiry into whether the juror was refusing to follow the law. They said that could have provided an alternative to declaring a mistrial, such as removing the juror and replacing the juror with an alternate.

Clancy’s attorneys filed a petition with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Monday, Nov. 16, challenging a lower court ruling that cleared the way for prosecutors to try her again. The defense is asking the court to reverse that decision and dismiss all three remaining murder charges.

In the first note, the foreperson wrote, “A member of the jury is unable to follow the instructions regarding reasonable doubt. How should we proceed?”

A later note identified a juror and said the juror “has made statements acknowledging doubt, but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states.”

During the trial, Judge William Sullivan individually asked the jurors whether they were able to follow his instructions on the law. Each said they could. But the judge rejected defense requests to specifically question them about the reasonable-doubt instruction or ask the foreperson for more information about the notes.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued at the time that the limited questioning“does not focus on the issue” and requested further inquiry into the juror.

The jury ultimately sent another note on Sept. 4 saying, “With a heavy heart…we report that we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to.”

William F. Sullivan then said, “under the statute and the case law, I don’t feel I have any choice but to declare a mistrial.”

Her attorneys argue the mistrial was not a“manifest necessity,” the legal standard at issue when determining whether someone can be retried after a mistrial declared over the defendant’s objection.

They contend the court had another viable option: conduct a more thorough investigation of the reported juror issue before ending the trial.

“The failure to meaningfully question either the relevant juror or the foreperson who authored the notes on behalf of the jury extinguished a viable alternative to the declaration of a mistrial,” Clancy’s attorneys wrote.

The defense is not arguing that the juror definitely would have been removed. Instead, lawyers said the availability of further juror questioning as an alternative to a mistrial means prosecutors cannot establish the “manifest necessity” required to try Clancy again.

William F. Sullivan rejected that argument in a Nov. 9 ruling denying Clancy’s motion to dismiss. He concluded the foreperson’s notes did not reasonably show that the holdout juror was unable to deliberate or refusing to follow the law.

The judge said the notes instead reflected a disagreement among jurors and found that questioning the known holdout juror in a deadlocked jury could have been coercive and risked improperly intruding into jury deliberations.

He ultimately ruled that the jury’s deadlock created a manifest necessity for the mistrial and that retrying Clancy would not violate double jeopardy.

Clancy’s attorneys are now asking the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to reach the opposite conclusion.

The defense says Clancy should not be“forced to run the gantlet” again through a second murder trial.

A second trial is currently scheduled to begin March 29, 2027.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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