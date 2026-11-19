SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after two people were killed in a house fire in New Hampshire, authorities said.

The early-morning fire broke out on Hueber Drive in the Lakes Region town of Sanbornton, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The two people who died in the blaze haven’t been identified.

While no additional details were released immediately, fire officials said that “additional information is forthcoming.”

Boston 25 News will update this story when more becomes available.

Investigators with the @nhsfmo have responded to a residential fire on Hueber Drive in Sanbornton. Two people are deceased. The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/P1EZwDtHAo — NH State Fire Marshal's Office (@nhsfmo) November 19, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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