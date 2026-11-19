SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A large police response is underway Thursday morning along Mystic Valley Parkway in Somerville, where officers in tactical gear and an armored vehicle were seen as authorities blocked off the area.

Boston 25 News crews at the scene observed at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including Massachusetts State Police cruisers. Officers carrying long guns were also seen in the area.

Mystic Valley Parkway was closed to traffic near the police activity, and authorities were preventing people from entering the restricted area.

A source told Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward that a person was holed up inside a building and that shots had been fired. A man who lives two houses away from the scene described a similar situation.

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He told Boston 25 News that an officer carrying a long gun approached him and instructed him to move back because there was an active shooter inside a building.

The witness said police appeared to be surrounding a building near a senior living facility.

Authorities confirmed an active scene, but the circumstances surrounding the response, including whether anyone was injured or taken into custody, are still unknown.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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