Tense courtroom exchange precedes decision on Lindsay Clancy retrial date

PLYMOUTH (AP) - — A date is set for the retrial of Lindsay Clancy.

Judge William Sullivan setting that date for March 29, 2027 after speaking with the Commonwealth and defense Monday morning.

Judge Sullivan was insistent that they needed to choose a trial date for either March or April.

“I would, you know, quote Shakespeare. We can’t go to tomorrow and tomorrow. Tomorrow creeps up on its petty pace. We can’t do that. We’re going to pick a trial date,” said Sullivan.

Lindsay Clancy’s first trial ended in a mistrial.

Jurors from that case later came out saying there was one holdout juror out of the 12 deliberating jurors, and they could not come to a unanimous verdict.

Clancy is accused of killing her children Cora, Dawson, and Callan in their Duxbury home in 2023 and then trying to take her own life.

Her defense during the first trial was that she was in a postpartum psychosis, spent months seeking treatment, was incorrectly medicated, and was hearing voices when she allegedly killed her children.

Because a jury trial date was scheduled given the first-degree murder charges against Clancy, it appears the Commonwealth is not changing how Clancy is charged.

Monday, defense attorney Kevin Reddington seemed agreeable on any dates for a new trial, saying he would move trials around.

But there was a lot of back and forth between the Commonwealth and Judge Sullivan as they were trying to pick that March date.

Sullivan said, “We can do this, keeping with historical quotes. We could do this on March 15th, the Ides of March.”

“The Ides of March,” Reddington repeated.

Sullivan adding, “Then if that other case has to be continued, we can continue that.”

“I could do that,” said Reddington.

Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague then replied, “Alright. I don’t have any jokes.”

Judge Sullivan then said, “I’m not. You know, I’m not saying any jokes, all right? I’m just trying to talk to both counsel about getting a date. So I’m not making any jokes. I’m just speaking to counsel that I’ve known for quite a while. And I know that wants to serve the Commonwealth. Serve their clients. I’m just trying to get a date.”

Clancy, her attorney, and the Commonwealth will be back at Plymouth Superior Court on December 30th for another hearing.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for February 18th before the March 29th trial date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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