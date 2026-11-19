COTUIT, Mass. — For generations, lobster and cod have been synonymous with New England’s waters. But as ocean temperatures rise, some long-term species are becoming harder to find, while fish once associated with warmer climates are increasingly showing up farther north.

The changes have led to some surprising discoveries.

This summer, a teenager fishing off Nantucket caught a Cubera Snapper, a warm-water species rarely associated with waters this far north.

“I saw the teeth and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s a cubera snapper,’” Stone Fornes said.

Other changes are becoming less surprising. Gray triggerfish, for example, are now a more familiar catch off Cotuit.

“I’ve seen them since I started like six or seven years ago, but as a kid I never saw them growing up,” Jacob Angelo, a commercial fisherman from West Barnstable, said.

Scientists say unusual shark sightings and the arrival of other warm-water species may become increasingly common.

“I think warmer-water species that we think of may be more typical, say, of New Jersey and North Carolina are going to probably be more frequent and abundant in the future,” said Glen Gawarkiewicz, Ph.D., a scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

“The ocean is getting weirder and weirder, and 2026 has been particularly perplexing for me,” Gawarkiewicz said.

Gulf of Maine warming rapidly

The waters off Massachusetts are part of the Gulf of Maine, one of the fastest warming bodies of water in the world.

Its temperature is increasing about three times faster than the average for oceans worldwide.

“One of the things that’s been studied quite a bit is the northward migration of warmer-water species,” Gawarkiewicz said. “So the northern extent of the range is shifting, and cold-water species tend to be retreating there, so that’s having a big impact on the overall ecosystem.”

The changing environment is also reshaping commercial fishing.

Captain Angelo recently hauled in 600 pounds of black sea bass, reaching the daily limit for a species now flourishing off Cape Cod.

“There’s definitely more sea bass,” Angelo said.

For Angelo, adapting to changes in the ocean is also about preserving an industry central to Cape Cod’s identity.

“Cape Cod was named after a fish,” he said. “This is what we were built on, and this is a wild harvest that’s unadulterated, and we feed people.”

Fishermen help track changing temperatures

Angelo is among the commercial fishermen participating in eMOLT, a NOAA program that uses sensors attached to fishing gear and lobster traps to collect ocean data.

“It records temperature and a few other things, and then they use that for modeling to forecast water temperature that we can use to predict where you’ll want to be fishing,” Angelo said.

The information can help fishermen understand changing conditions and determine where they may have the best chance of finding their catch.

The stakes extend beyond individual boats.

“The industry is worth $250 million to the Cape alone, so it’s extremely important,” Doreen Leggett, of the Cape Cod Fisherman’s Alliance, said, adding that the figure does not include the fishing industry’s value to tourism.

Lobster industry facing major changes

Lobsters are among the species feeling the effects of warmer Massachusetts waters.

As shallow waters off Cape Cod become warmer, lobsters are moving in search of colder conditions. That is forcing some lobstermen to travel farther offshore, making trips more expensive and potentially more dangerous.

Scientists expect the transformation to continue. As colder-water species retreat and warm-water species expand north, the mix of marine life found off New England could increasingly look different from what generations of fishermen have known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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