Lindsay Clancy’s attorney to seek dismissal of case, argues retrial would violate double jeopardy

DUXBURY, Mass. — Kevin Reddington, the attorney representing Lindsay Clancy, says he plans to file a motion aimed at preventing prosecutors from retrying the Duxbury mother after her murder trial ended in a mistrial last week.

Reddington said the motion will argue that a second trial would violate double jeopardy protections, citing reports that the lone holdout juror expressed reasonable doubt but would not vote to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity.

Clancy was charged in connection with the deaths of her three children in January 2023. The trial ended after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

According to Reddington, comments made by jurors after the trial suggest the holdout juror failed to follow the judge’s instructions during deliberations. He also feels that trying Clancy again would subject her to double jeopardy.

Reddington also addressed Clancy’s mental health, pushing back against misconceptions surrounding postpartum psychosis.

“She is well aware of the loss of her children; she is well aware of the circumstances of the psychosis,” Reddington said during an appearance on Anderson Cooper 360°. “When you’re talking about postpartum psychosis, you can be in a psychotic state, you can communicate with people, you can talk on the telephone, you can drive a car, you can make a phone call, you can use Google, all of that.”

Reddington also said Clancy remains under 24-hour supervision at Tewksbury State Hospital.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Boston 25 News will continue to follow developments in the Clancy case and provide updates as they become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group