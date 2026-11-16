Live updates: Lindsay Clancy new trial date set for March 29th

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy was back in court Monday for a hearing that could provide a clearer timeline for when her next trial will take place.

Clancy’s first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Jurors later said 11 of the 12 deliberating jurors agreed on a verdict, with one holdout.

Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, inside their Duxbury home in 2023 before attempting to take her own life.

During the first trial, Clancy’s defense argued that she was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings. Her defense said she had spent months seeking treatment, had been incorrectly medicated, and was hearing voices when she killed her children.

The attorneys for the Plymouth County District Attorney said they intend to retry Clancy in front of a jury, indicating indictments on first-degree murder.

The retrial is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 29.

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Earlier this month, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said rulings from Judge Sullivan on several motions would determine how he moved forward with the charges.

Boston 25 legal expert Elyse Hershon said the path to another trial is now open after motions seeking to dismiss the case were unsuccessful.

“Now that we know that there is not a motion that’s going to dismiss the case either on double jeopardy grounds, 25b2, required finding, any of those, the path is wide open to a retrial,” Hershon said.

Hershon cautioned that a number of factors could still affect the timing of another trial.

“Things are fluid, and things change,” Hershon said. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of witnesses involved. So, things could change, including scheduling between now and then. And really, we’re just going to have to stay tuned because there’s so much up in the air right now.”

Hershon said there is also a possibility that the district attorney’s office could reduce Clancy’s charges to manslaughter, though she believes that is unlikely.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled for later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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