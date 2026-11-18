PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy’s defense team filed an appeal with the state’s highest court in an attempt to have the murder charges against her dismissed.

Clancy was charged with first-degree murder in 2023 in connection with the strangulation deaths of her three young children inside their Duxbury home.

Her trial ended in a mistrial in September after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Her defense team argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis, had spent months seeking treatment, was improperly medicated and was hearing voices when she allegedly killed her children.

In October, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the three murder indictments, ruling that prosecutors had presented enough evidence for a jury to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Clancy committed the crimes and was criminally responsible for her actions.

On Monday, prosecutors said they were ready to move forward with scheduling a second trial, although the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has not directly stated which charges it intends to pursue against Clancy.

A new trial date was set for March 29, 2027.

According to court documents, the appeal before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court was taken under advisement on Nov. 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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