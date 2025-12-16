Local

Police release new image of person of interest in Brown University mass shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Law enforcement officials on Tuesday released a new surveillance image of who they say is a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University over the weekend.

“We are releasing a new image of the person of interest in the Brown University incident and plan to release additional media shortly,” the Providence Police Department wrote in a post on X.

This release of the new images comes a day after investigators shared surveillance footage showing the individual’s movements before the attack.

While the person’s face is not visible, authorities hope someone will recognize details from the video.

The masked figure can be seen walking near Hope, Benevolent, and Manning streets—just two hours before gunfire erupted inside the university’s engineering building on Saturday afternoon.

FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said a $50,000 reward was being offered for information that would lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the shooter.

Docks called the investigation, including documenting the trajectory of bullets at the shooting scene, “painstaking work.”

“We are asking the public to be patient as we continue to run down every lead so we can give victims, survivors, their families, and all of you the answers you deserve,” Docks said Monday.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha called the man their primary person of interest. While investigators cannot release all the evidence they have, Neronha emphasized the importance of public assistance.

Police described the man as stocky, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a knit hat.

The mass shooting happened on Saturday, Dec. 6, around 4 p.m., when students were taking final exams in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

The attack triggered hours of chaos across campus and surrounding Providence neighborhoods as hundreds of officers searched for the shooter and urged students and staff to shelter in place.

Students Muhammadaziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook were killed in the shooting. Nine other individuals were injured.

In the hours after the tragedy, authorities announced that they would be releasing an initial person of interest who they had taken into custody early Sunday morning after the investigation led law enforcement in a “different direction.”

Since then, investigators have been canvassing local residences and businesses for security camera footage and looking for physical evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

