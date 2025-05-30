Karen Read’s lawyers call first 2 witnesses to testify, say they won’t call Trooper Michael Proctor

DEDHAM, Mass. — Embattled former State Police Trooper Michael Proctor played a big role in Karen Read’s first trial.

It appears that will not be the case this time around.

Although Read’s defense listed him as a potential witness for her retrial, late Friday afternoon we learned we likely won’t be seeing him.

On the way out of court, Read’s lawyer David Yannetti said it was a “team decision” to not have Proctor take the stand.

Instead, the defense plans to use people Proctor messaged as a way to introduce his crude texts in the trial.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan fought to keep Proctor’s texts out of the retrial altogether.

“It would be distracting, confusing to the jury, and it could be unfair for either side because it will lead to arguments over what it means without a factual basis,” Brennan said.

“I think that’s the whole impetus of this objection, so that we will call a witness they they do not have confidence in to call themselves,” Yannetti said. “It’s unheard of in a murder case that you don’t call the lead investigator.”

In court, the jury heard from a crash expert hired by the defense.

He told the jury the prosecution’s timeline is wrong and he says that John O’Keefe was still using his phone after the prosecution alleges a collision occurred.

The trial will resume on Monday.

