‘It’s a shame’: Community members react after child struck by tree in Melrose dies

MELROSE, Mass. — A child has died after being struck by a tree that fell on a playground at an elementary school in Melrose on Monday, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The child, whose name hasn’t been made public, passed away after suffering serious injuries at the Winthrop School at 162 1st Street, Melrose Public Schools Superintendent Cari Berman and Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis confirmed in a Facebook post.

A second child and an adult were also injured and taken to the hospital, but they have since been treated and released.

“It is with great sadness that we share that the student who was seriously injured yesterday afternoon during the incident on the Winthrop School playground has died,” Berman and Grigoraitis wrote in the post. " It is our understanding that the other two individuals, one student and one adult, who were injured yesterday, have been discharged from area hospitals."

The incident happened just after students were let out for the day, a time when many children remain on school grounds to play. Video from the scene showed the downed tree resting on a jungle gym.

0 of 8 Two children injured after tree falls on school playground in Melrose Two children injured after tree falls on school playground in Melrose https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/two-children-one-adult-hospitalized-after-incident-school-melrose/EJ7J4SY4PJCYHL34UK3SIQJRUQ/ https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/two-children-one-adult-hospitalized-after-incident-school-melrose/EJ7J4SY4PJCYHL34UK3SIQJRUQ/ Two children and one adult hospitalized after tree falls at school playground in Melrose Two children and one adult hospitalized after incident at school in Melrose Two children and one adult hospitalized after incident at school in Melrose

Emergency crews quickly secured the area, surrounding the school property with caution tape as local and state police launched an investigation. Officials from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene.

Berman and Grigoraitis said counselors will be made available for grieving students and staff.

“This is a very sad day at Winthrop School and for our entire Melrose Community. Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we ask that you please respect their privacy at this time,” they wrote.

Community members were spotted Tuesday afternoon leaving flowers and signs at a growing memorial at the school.

People are leaving flowers and signs at the Memorial for the student killed by a tree yesterday in #Melrose. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/hkEKcAowFZ — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) May 5, 2026

Neighborhood resident Dan Finley expressed heartbreak over the child’s passing.

“That’s a horrible thing on a field of joy for children...It’s horrible what happened. It’s a shame,” Finley said.

“On a field of joy full of children and what not..I don’t know what could’ve been done about it,” he said.

“I am just so sorry for the family and anybody else who saw it and the aftermath and how they can all deal with this. There’s no way to make it any better,” said Liz Emerald.

“This could’ve happened to any one of us, we all walk around. It’s a walking community, Melrose and a tree could’ve fallen on any one of us and it’s so sad but it makes us realize that life is so precious and right before Mother’s Day it really tears at our heart strings,” said Sheryl Riley.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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