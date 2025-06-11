Local

Live court video, updates: Jurors in Karen Read’s retrial to hear from defense’s final witness

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston 25 News Staff
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jurors in Karen Read’s retrial will hear from the defense’s final witness on Wednesday as deliberations in the high-profile murder case draw near.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party in Canton at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert on Jan. 29, 2022, following a night of drinking.

WATCH LIVE: Day 31 of testimony in Karen Read's second murder trial

NOW ON THE STAND: Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer and accident reconstructionist from ARCCA

Live court updates from Ted Daniel:

Andrew Rentschler, a biomechanical engineer and accident reconstructionist from ARCCA, began testifying on Tuesday and returned to the stand on Wednesday, the 31st day of testimony in the retrial.

Rentschler is the final witness for the defense before they rest their case.

Read’s lawyers allege O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

ARCCA expert disputes prosecution’s claims about O’Keefe’s injuries

Rentschler, originally hired for the federal investigation of the Read murder case, testified Tuesday that evidence does not corroborate the prosecution’s theory that she struck O’Keefe with her Lexus.

Andrew Rentschler

“It really was impossible to get a skull fracture by hitting the taillight and not sustain any other significant fractures,” Rentschler explained.

Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, a professor at Brown University and the former chief medical examiner in Rhode Island, also testified on Tuesday that O’Keefe died from a massive skull fracture.

“If you fell back on grass, you would tend to see, you might see grass in the wound, or you would tend to see an irregular kind of crisscross pattern of the flattened grass,” Laposata said.

Doctor says O’Keefe’s wounds consistent with animal attack

Dr. Loposata said the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm were consistent with an animal attack. Judge Beverly Cannone prohibited the defense from asking if it could have been a dog.

Loposata also testified that hypothermia did not contribute to O’Keefe’s death despite. The medical examiner’s report said O’Keefe died from hypothermia and blunt impact injuries to the head.

Elizabeth Laposata testifies regarding John O'Keefe's injuries

“The body did not have any hypothermia,” Laposata said.

Laposata also said she didn’t think eye injuries suffered by O’Keefe were consistent with being hit by the rear of Read’s SUV. She said there was no evidence of impact from a vehicle at all.

The medical examiner who performed O’Keefe’s autopsy, Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, testified earlier that she could not determine the cause of O’Keefe’s death to a reasonable degree of medical certainty but that hypothermia was a contributing factor.

Judge says jury deliberations are near

Judge Beverly Cannone told the jury on Tuesday that deliberations will begin no later than Monday, with the prosecution getting a chance to call rebuttal witnesses before closing arguments.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

0 of 121

Get caught up with all of the latest in Karen Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read