Shots fired in road rage incident in Methuen, police say

METHUEN, Mass. — Shots were fired during a road rage incident in Methuen early this morning, according to authorities.
Around 6:30 a.m., state police responded to the reported shooting at the off campus from Route 93 South to Route 110/113 in Methuen.
The victims told police they were at a gathering in Lawrence and were victims of a theft.
Police said both parties left the gathering and had a confrontation at the off ramp where the shots were fired.
There were no reported injuries.
The incident is under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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