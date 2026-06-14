World Cup commute party: Scotland-Haiti fans pack trains from South Station to Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The road to the World Cup doesn’t begin at the stadium — for thousands of fans, it starts at South Station.

Boston 25 News rode along with fans boarding one of the MBTA’s special event trains headed to Foxborough, where the journey quickly turned into part of the celebration itself.

“Forget a tailgate — the party starts right here on the train,” Boston 25’s Elly Morillo said, surrounded by chanting, cheering fans as the train rolled out of the station.

With massive crowds expected for World Cup matches, transportation officials are urging fans to ditch their cars and use public transit. The MBTA plans to run 14 trains on match days, helping move thousands of passengers efficiently from Boston to the stadium.

Before boarding, officials say fans should check departure boards at South Station carefully to confirm their platform and watch for any delays. With heightened security in place, passengers are also encouraged to arrive early to allow time for screening and boarding.

Boston 25 joined fans for the ride, capturing the growing excitement as the train made its way south. About 45 minutes later, the stadium came into view — marking the end of the commute, but just the beginning of the experience.

“Literally, what a ride,” Morillo said. “If this is just a taste of the energy fans are bringing to Foxborough, let’s just say — it’s going to be a time.”

As the World Cup takes over the region, the trip to the game is shaping up to be just as memorable as the match itself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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