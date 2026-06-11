Weather Alert: Heat, humidity, thunderstorms

HEAT, HUMIDITY & THUNDERSTORMS

We’re on a Weather Alert for peak heat and humidity Thursday and Friday this week. It will be the first time this summer we’ve had dew points reach 70 degrees, which translates to tropical feeling humidity.

Most of the day will be dry and partly sunny. A Heat Advisory was issued for our hottest spot inland where the “feels-like” temp will range from 95-100 degrees. Plan on highs in the low to mid 90s inland, and 80s at the local beaches. An Air Quality Alert is in effect in southeastern MA.

We also have the risk for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening both days. Today the threat runs from 2-10 PM. Most areas will stay dry, but you should be aware in the case a 30-minute burst of rain impacts your location. Friday afternoon watch for a pop up thunderstorm on the sea breeze in eastern MA, but the better chance for a strong storm will come through with a cold front in the evening.

WEEKEND CHANGES

Humidity will drop this weekend, but it will remain hot with highs in the 80s and lower 90s. Outdoor plans are safe, but rain is expected Sunday night on a cold front, which will knock temperatures down slightly next week.

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