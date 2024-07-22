Judge sets date for retrial of Karen Read murder case

DEDHAM, Mass. — Judge Beverly Cannone on Monday afternoon set a date for the second Karen Read murder trial, just three weeks after her first trial ended with a hung jury and a mistrial.

The prosecution and defense were back in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for a 2 p.m. status hearing, during which Cannone tentatively scheduled Read’s retrial for Jan. 27, 2025.

Karen Read

As of now, the Jan. 27, 2025, date is considered tentative because Read’s long-time counsel, David Yannetti, told Cannone that he has another trial right before that and needs to check on the other case.

Cannone also agreed to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss the case on Friday, Aug. 9, noting that she expects to hear an appeal from both sides when she rules on that motion.

Breaking: Judge Cannone schedules Karen Read’s next trial for January 27th, 2025. David Yannetti says he has another trial right before that and needs to check on the other case.

That’s it. All done. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 22, 2024

We are in a 3rd and even smaller courtroom but media gets jury seats because no jury here.



We are underway. Judge Cannone starts with scheduling.



She will hear arguments on motion to dismiss on August 9th at 2pm. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 22, 2024

Before both sides entered Monday’s hearing, crowds of Read supporters and protesters were seen demonstrating in front of the court, where a buffer zone no longer exists.

Karen Read with her new attorney Marty Weinberg and her long time counsel David Yannetti before entering court through a crowd of supporters. pic.twitter.com/DAibpDUE8s — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 22, 2024

Good Afternoon. I’m outside Norfolk Superior in advance of the 2pm pretrial hearing. The buffer zone is no more so people on both sides are demonstrating in front of the courthouse.

I will update when the hearing gets underway. pic.twitter.com/l0lrksGdxK — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 22, 2024

Deadlocked jurors sent a note to Judge Beverly Cannone on July 1 indicating they were at an “impasse” and future deliberations would be futile, ultimately ending Read’s two-month trial.

WATCH: Judge Cannone declares mistrial in Karen Read murder case

Read’s legal team has filed motions to dismiss two of the three criminal charges that she faces in connection with the death of O’Keefe, including the second-degree murder charge and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Read’s attorneys have claimed in the filings that five separate jurors have come forward to notify them that the jury found Read “not guilty” on those charges during their deliberations.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has repeatedly said that it plans to retry Read and a new trial date could be scheduled as soon as Monday afternoon

Prosecutors in the murder case filed documents last week in opposition to the defense’s post-trial motions to dismiss Read’s criminal charges, calling the claims made by Read’s attorneys “unsubstantiated and sensational.”

Defense attorneys said in a follow-up filing that the retrial of Read “should not be allowed,” calling the state’s continued push for a conviction in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe “grossly unfair.”

Cannone then indefinitely extended an order impounding the jury list from Read’s murder trial on Thursday, citing one juror’s “credible” and “reasonable” fear for their safety.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors said Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.

The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

RELATED:

Netflix announces 3-part documentary series about the Karen Read murder case

Karen Read is selling her ‘meticulously maintained’ Mansfield home

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group