Jury seated in former Patriots star Stefon Diggs’ assault trial; opening statements begin

DEDHAM, Mass. — A jury has been seated in the assault trial of former New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and opening statements are underway.

The seven jurors, comprising six women and one man, were selected at Dedham District Court for a trial that the judge says could last “two or three days.”

We are hearing a jury has been selected for the Stefon Diggs assault trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) May 4, 2026

Diggs faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies allegations that he strangled his former private chef during an incident at his Dedham home on Dec. 2, 2025.

Diggs had no comment as he made his way into court.

Prosecutors say the alleged altercation occurred during a dispute over unpaid wages. According to court documents, the woman told police that Diggs struck her in the face, placed her in a chokehold, and threw her onto a bed.

Boston 25 News has obtained text messages that appear to show Diggs and the woman arguing over money.

During a final pretrial hearing on Friday, defense attorneys objected to the alleged victim referencing a separate prior bad act in court. While details of that alleged incident were not discussed, the defense argued it could be used to explain why the woman delayed reporting the alleged assault for two weeks.

0 of 16 New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the game at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots watches action during a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images) Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 14: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots evades a tackle from Jessie Bates III #3 of the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL 2025 game between Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 21: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots reacts after a first down reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots v New York Jets - NFL 2025 EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images) (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The judge sided with the defense, ruling that any reference to a prior bad act would be excluded unless prosecutors provided additional detail or argument, citing the lack of specificity in the information presented.

Diggs was not present in court for Friday’s pretrial hearing.

The 32-year-old was released by the Patriots in March. He’s currently a free agent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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