5th juror alleges Karen Read was found ‘not guilty’ of murder in new court filing

DEDHAM, Mass. — In a memorandum filed Thursday in Norfolk County Superior Court, Karen Read’s lawyers claim a fifth juror reached out to them saying that Read was found “not guilty” on 2 of the 3 charges levied against her, including murder.

Read is accused of striking and killing her Boston Police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, during a snowstorm in 2022. The case has garnered national attention as Read’s defense team claims she’s the victim of an elaborate coverup.

Read’s first trial ended with a mistrial last Monday when the jury sent a note to Judge Beverly Cannone indicating they were at an “impasse” and future deliberations would be futile.

On Wednesday, Alan Jackson, Read’s lawyer, says he was contacted by “Juror E” and explained that the jury was “unanimous on 1 and 3″ that Karen Read was not guilty of those charges, according to court documents.

Charge 1 was 2nd-degree murder and charge 3 was leaving the scene of personal injury or death, which would leave Read only to face one charge of OUI/manslaughter.

“Juror E went on to state that the only count on which the jury was deadlocked was in relation to the ‘lower charges’ on Count 2,” the filing read.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office for comment on this new filing.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Judge Beverly Cannone indefinitely extended an order impounding the jury list from Read’s murder trial citing one juror’s “credible” and “reasonable” fear for their safety.

Defense attorneys said Tuesday in a new filing that the retrial of Read “should not be allowed,” calling the state’s continued push for a conviction in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe “grossly unfair.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

