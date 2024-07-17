Karen Read is selling her ‘meticulously maintained’ Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Karen Read, the woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, is selling her home in Mansfield.

Read’s colonial-style home at 481 Gilbert Street has been listed at $849,900, Boston 25 News confirmed through RE/MAX Platinum.

The RE/MAX Platinum listing indicates the home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms spread out across 2,516 square feet of living space.

“Meticulously maintained colonial located on a scenic country road just a short distance to the commuter rail, routes 95 and 495, and Mansfield Crossing shopping,” the listing reads. “Mansfield is situated 30 miles from Boston and offers a suburban charm with tree-lined streets, great schools, multiple sports complexes, and a quiet atmosphere appealing to most families and those seeking a peaceful living environment. This spacious home is perfect for hosting large family gatherings.”

The first floor of the home boasts a pair of “generous-size” bedrooms “perfect for in-laws or an au pair suite,” and two living rooms including a den with a large fireplace and wood-beam accents. The second floor features three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Karen Read home for sale (Screenshot via Re/Max Platinum)

Read hasn’t lived in the home for about a year, Boston 25 News learned.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors said Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.

The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Her high-profile, two-month-long murder trial ended in a mistrial earlier this month after deadlocked jurors sent a note to Judge Beverly Cannone indicating they were at an “impasse” and future deliberations would be futile.

Read’s attorneys have filed a number of motions asking Cannone to dismiss two of the three criminal charges against Read, including second-degree murder. They have claimed that four jurors came forward to notify them that the jury found Read “not guilty” during their secret deliberations.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office opposes the motions to dismiss and has repeatedly said that it plans to retry Read.

A new trial date could be scheduled as soon as July 22.

