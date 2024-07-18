‘I am frightened’: Karen Read jury list indefinitely impounded after juror expresses fear for safety

DEDHAM, Mass. — The judge in charge of overseeing the ever-evolving Karen Read legal case indefinitely extended an order impounding the jury list from Read’s murder trial on Thursday, citing one juror’s “credible” and “reasonable” fear for their safety.

Earlier this month, Judge Beverly Cannone found that “good cause existed” to impound the list identifying the names of empaneled jurors and issued a temporary impoundment order. It’s now been extended until further notice.

“I am frightened for my personal safety as a result of learning that someone associated with this case has been criminally charged with intimidation,” the concerned juror, listed as “Juror Doe,” said in an affidavit that was filed in Norfolk Superior Court. “I also recall testimony from at least one witness who described being harassed by |individuals and her family being harassed because of their involvement in this case. I do not know any of the specifics of any such harassment, but I fear that my family and I will not only be harassed if the names of the jurors are made public, but that our personal safety will be seriously compromised.”

In her indefinite impoundment ruling, Judge Beverly Cannone stated, “There continues to be a risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the juror list be made public, and good cause exists for an indefinite extension of the order of impoundment.”

Cannone added, “This case has garnered significant and divisive attention in Massachusetts and across the nation. Individuals associated with this case have been charged with intimidation. Juror Doe has submitted a detailed affidavit which I find to be credible. Juror Doe is in reasonable fear for their safety and the safety of their family if the list of jurors is made available to the public.”

While Cannone didn’t specifically name anyone, it’s widely known that Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as “Turtleboy,” was arrested on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Read case in October 2023. After his arrest, a special prosecutor alleged that Kearney harassed witnesses and often filmed himself as he would try to confront them or call them at their homes, children’s sports games, or places of work.

Kearney has also relentlessly questioned prosecutors in live streams and hundreds of blog posts, claiming Read has been framed in a coverup for the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. He also attended Read’s trial and listened to testimony from the press bench.

Cannone’s order comes after Read’s legal team filed motions to dismiss two of the three criminal charges that she faces in connection with the death of O’Keefe, including the second-degree murder charge.

Read’s attorneys have claimed in the filings that four jurors came forward to notify them that the jury found Read “not guilty” during their secret deliberations.

Read’s two-month trial ended in a mistrial on July 1 after deadlocked jurors sent a note to Cannone indicating they were at an “impasse” and future deliberations would be futile.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has repeatedly said that it plans to retry Read and a new trial date could be scheduled as soon as July 22.

Prosecutors in the murder case filed documents last week in opposition to the defense’s post-trial motion to dismiss Read’s criminal charges.

Defense attorneys said Tuesday in a new filing that the retrial of Read “should not be allowed,” calling the state’s continued push for a conviction in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe “grossly unfair.”

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe by striking him with her SUV and leaving him in a snowstorm in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors said Read and O’Keefe had been drinking heavily before she dropped him off at a party at the home of Brian Albert, a fellow officer. They said she hit him with her SUV before driving away.

The defense sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside Albert’s home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

