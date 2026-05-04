Teen killed in dirt bike crash at Massachusetts motocross track

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A 17-year-old boy has died after being involved in a dirt bike crash at a Massachusetts motocross track last week, police said.

New England Sports Committee Motocross and MX Twenty-Three, the track at 5 Quaboag Street in Brookfield, where the crash happened on April 28, identified the victim as Granville native Alex Mechachonis.

“Sadly, we have to report that NESC rider, Alex Mechachonis, passed away after crashing at a practice track earlier this week,” a post on Facebook read. “Alex would have turned 18 this year. He leaves behind a loving family and many friends in the moto community.”

Brookfield Police Chief Michael Blanchard confirmed Mechachonis’ death to Boston 25 News on Monday.

According to NESC Motocross, Mechachonis had been racing since 2022, recently capturing three championships in spring 2025.

A GoFundMe described Mechachonis as a “passionate dirt bike racer, friend, and loved member of the community.”

Additional details surrounding the crash weren’t immediately available.

Blanchard said the Massachusetts Environmental Police were leading an investigation into the crash.

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