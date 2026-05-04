Naked intruder found inside Beacon Hill home, lounging on couch and smoking crack pipe, police say

BOSTON — A Beacon Hill resident made a startling discovery over the weekend, when he found an intruder inside his home, lounging buck naked on the couch and smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe, police said Monday.

The accused intruder, Jainel Roman, 28, of Boston, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony, person in fear; vandalizing property and lewdness, open and gross, police said in a statement.

Roman was transported to Nashua Street Jail for booking. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Roman is accused of breaking into a home on Myrtle Street in Boston’s largely affluent Beacon Hill neighborhood.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Boston Police officers responded to a radio call about a breaking-and-entering in progress at a home on Myrtle Street.

The initial 911 call reported that an unknown man had entered a residence and was inside the living room.

When officers arrived, they knocked and announced at the front door. The resident told police that he was on the third floor of the home and that the suspect, later identified as Roman, remained on the second floor.

Officers went upstairs, announcing their presence, and heard sounds coming from the second-floor bathroom. The door was closed.

When officers opened the bathroom door, they found Roman seated on the toilet, unclothed, police said. They detained Roman.

The resident told officers he had woken around 8 a.m. and gone downstairs, where he discovered Roman on the couch, naked, and smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe.

The resident immediately went back upstairs to secure his children and called 911.

The resident reported that his children were also home at the time of the incident.

Police said the children, who were frightened by the situation, had remained upstairs and had no contact with the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group