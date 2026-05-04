Saugus armed home invasion suspects arraigned on felony charges

SAUGUS, Mass. — Less than a day after two men were accused of executing an armed home invasion on Oakwood Avenue in Saugus, the pair faced a judge for arraignment.

Sunday afternoon, police responded to reports of two masked men, all dressed in black and armed with handgun breaking into a home.

The pair were later identified as Derek Matarazzo and Timothy Gregory.

Investigators said shots were fired, and the pair were seen leaving with a safe.

In the Lynn District Courtroom on Monday, counsel appointed to the suspects requested that the pair be shielded, though the judge denied that request.

Moments later, the pair were brought up court, pleading not guilty to a slew of felony charges and two misdemeanors.

Matarazzo is facing charges of home invasion, destruction of property, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Gregory is facing charges of home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm violation with prior violet/drug crime.

The state requested that all documents be impounded until grand jury proceedings are over. The judge granted that request, so further details about what exactly happened are still unknown to the public.

After the arraignment, friends of the suspects remained silent as the left court, though one woman who said she was a friend of Matarazzo said he had been dealing with substance abuse issues.

“I’m really not sure but I think the disease of addiction had a lot to play into it. He’s a wonderful person and he’s really praying,” the woman said.

The pair is due back in court on May 12 for a dangerousness hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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