Netflix announces 3-part documentary series about the Karen Read murder case

CANTON, Mass. — On Friday, streaming giant Netflix announced a new three-part documentary about the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Prosecutors allege O’Keefe was killed by his then-girlfriend, Karen Read, in a snowstorm in 2022. Read’s lawyers have vehemently claimed her innocence and that she is being framed by law enforcement in an elaborate coverup.

The case has since gained national attention.

The series, which has yet to be titled, will explore what happened in the days leading up to O’Keefe’s death. It’s currently in production with Sandpaper Films with co-directors Danielle Johnson and Rob Miller, according to Netflix.

“The team feels immensely privileged to be bringing this important series to a Netflix global audience,” Johnson and Miller told Netflix. “It is a case that has garnered a huge amount of public attention and has far-reaching implications. We are also mindful that this is a hugely sensitive case and we are determined to treat all those involved with the respect and consideration they deserve.”

A release date for the docuseries has not been announced.

Read’s two-month trial ended in a mistrial on July 1 after deadlocked jurors sent a note to Cannone indicating they were at an “impasse” and future deliberations would be futile.

She is scheduled to be back in court on Monday for a status conference.

