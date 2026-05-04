Fire breaks out at lumber yard on North Shore, prompting large emergency response

ESSEX, Mass. — Fire crews quickly extinguished a fire at a lumber yard on Western Avenue in Essex on Monday morning, preventing what officials say could have been a dangerous situation for the surrounding community.

According to Fire Chief Christian Hassel and Police Chief Thomas Shamshak Jr., an Essex police officer responded to 140 Western Ave. around 9:10 a.m. after reports of a fire at the lumber yard. Upon arrival, the officer observed heavy smoke and flames coming from a flatbed truck on the property.

Firefighters responded and quickly contained the flames, extinguishing the fire by about 9:16 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

“A fire at this site would have posed a serious risk to our community, but we were able to get this situation under control quickly due to the rapid response of our firefighters and Essex Police,” Hassel said. “I also want to thank our partners at Hamilton Fire for their timely response. This location is strategically set up as an auto aid location, ensuring quicker response times and minimized damage in high‑pressure situations.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Essex Police and Fire Departments.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group