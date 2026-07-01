Hearing held over possible leak of Michael Proctor information in lawsuit against Karen Read

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A hearing was held today over a potential violation of an impoundment order involving personal documents tied to Michael Proctor’s protection order, which he sought in June during the civil lawsuit against Karen Read.

“The malicious publication of private information concerns me. Whatever opinion that one may have of a non-party, even if warranted, such an opinion does not allow for the disparate treatment of such individual,” said Plymouth Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea, who is presiding over the case.

“All people deserve fair and equal treatment in our system of justice, regardless of any personal characteristic as abhorrent as some of them may be.”

Judge Gildea scheduled the hearing for Wednesday afternoon after private medical information belonging to Proctor was allegedly posted on X. The information had been filed in connection with his request for a protection order in the civil lawsuit against Karen Read, which had been ordered to be impounded by the court.

In June, Proctor had been scheduled to be questioned by Read’s legal team. The court later addressed aspects of the requested protection order in relation to that proceeding, and it was later denied.

The protection order on behalf of Proctor was filed just one day after Read filed a separate lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department, alleging systemic failures within law enforcement that led to her wrongful prosecution over the past three years.

Both sides denied knowledge of how the Proctor’s information was allegedly released.

“I’m not so sure that churning the waters to generate social media coverage necessarily can result in a legitimate interest in the conduct of judicial proceedings,” he said.

“Read the rule, especially if you have never done so. Adhere to it or be ready to face the consequences for failing to do so,” said Gildea.

Gildea said any further violations would result in contempt of court.

Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the Read murder case, was fired from his role within the state police in March 2025. He was relieved of his duty without pay after a mistrial was declared in Read’s first trial, and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

That lawsuit includes a new set of text messages between Proctor and former Canton officer Sean Goode. According to court documents, the messages contain vulgar, profanity-laced language, including derogatory racial remarks directed at African Americans and Asians, as well as offensive and explicit references to women.

Proctor first came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent about Read, which he read aloud in court during her first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.” He called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory terms. He also discussed her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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