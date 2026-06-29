Report finds ex-Canton police sergeant violated policies through years of offensive text messages

CANTON, Mass. — An independent investigation commissioned by the Town of Canton found sufficient evidence that former Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode violated multiple department policies through years of offensive text messages, discriminatory remarks, and improper conduct, according to a report released Monday.

In a statement on the release of the report, the Town of Canton wrote, “In the interest of full transparency, we are today releasing the report, in its entirety, with no redactions except for the redaction of certain names and other identifying information of individuals who are not the subject of this investigation to protect their privacy. We warn that the language is horrific. Viewer discretion is advised.”

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE -- Read the full report here:

The investigation began after Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office alerted Interim Police Chief Joseph Perkins in October 2025 to text messages uncovered during a separate investigation involving former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor. The messages allegedly involved Goode and were later reviewed as part of an administrative investigation.

According to investigator Michael J. Myers, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office provided more than 200,000 text messages, photos, videos, memes, and voice recordings for review. Much of the material came from WhatsApp group chats dating back to 2013.

The report found that Goode authored and participated in messages that were racist, antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic, ableist, and otherwise discriminatory and offensive.

Investigators also found evidence that Goode shared sensitive police-related information with acquaintances and discussed law enforcement matters in private group chats. The report cites instances in which Goode discussed police operations, sobriety checkpoints, investigations, and searches of registry and license plate information.

Chief Perkins placed Goode on paid administrative leave on Oct. 24, 2025, while the investigation was underway. The report notes that Goode later refused to attend a scheduled investigatory interview despite being ordered to participate. Investigators concluded that refusal constituted a separate allegation of insubordination.

Before the interview could take place, Goode submitted his resignation on May 29, 2026, effective June 2.

In the report’s conclusion, Myers wrote that there was “sufficient credible evidence” that Goode violated multiple Canton Police Department policies and regulations, including rules governing harassment and discrimination, professional conduct, mobile data access, insubordination, conduct unbecoming an officer, and the dissemination of official information.

Myers stated that the violations would generally warrant discipline “up to and including termination.” However, because Goode resigned before the investigation concluded, the report recommends no further personnel action beyond notifying the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission of the findings.

The Town of Canton called for Goode’s “permanent disqualification” from being allowed to serve as an officer.

“The investigation documents a disturbing pattern of discriminatory, offensive, bigoted and hateful conduct that is fundamentally incompatible with the values of the Town of Canton and the standards expected of every police officer. Based on these findings, it is the opinion of the Town of Canton that this individual’s conduct warrants permanent disqualification from the honor of serving as a police officer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts or anywhere else,” officials stated.

Town officials continued, “We share in the clear and obvious anger of our community members. In any good and decent community, residents must be able to expect that a first responder answering a call for help will treat them fairly and with respect and dignity — full stop. This is not simply a matter of policy, but of basic human decency...The people of Canton deserve better.”

Goode was among the officers who responded to the scene where John O’Keefe, the Boston police officer and boyfriend of Karen Read, was found dead outside a home on Fairview Road in Canton in January 2022. He also testified during Read’s first trial.

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