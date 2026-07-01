Family identifies victim in Berlin-Hudson shooting

The victim in the Berlin-Hudson shooting has been identified by his family.

The victim who authorities said was shot and killed at Highland Commons yesterday afternoon has been identified by family as Nick Ferreira.

Authorities say police responded to a report of shots fired at early Tuesday afternoon and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders provided medical aid, but Ferreira was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was followed by a witness onto 495 where he ultimately took his own life.

The case is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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