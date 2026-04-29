Karen Read defense cleared to use evidence from Michael Proctor’s phone

DEDHAM, Mass. — A judge has ruled that Karen Read’s defense team will be allowed to use materials recovered from the phone of former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor in an upcoming civil lawsuit.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the case involving the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe and was later fired for misconduct related to that investigation.

Read’s attorneys have sought access to evidence from Proctor’s phone in multiple legal challenges.

The judge’s ruling allows the defense to use that material, but only in cases involving the Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police.

The ruling marks a legal win for Read as the case continues.

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