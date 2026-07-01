Video shows crowd hurling drinks at Boston police officer during chaotic street takeover

BOSTON — In a now-viral video, a Boston police officer was involved in a violent struggle and pelted with alcoholic drinks while attempting to disperse a large crowd gathered in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Sunday night, authorities said.

Officer Jesse Kennedy responded to a report of a disturbance involving loud music near Old Road and Ellington Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found traffic gridlocked, an estimated 100 to 150 people, and low riders, cars, mopeds, and dirt bikes blocking the area, a police report obtained Wednesday by Boston 25 stated.

As Kennedy worked to clear the crowd, he spotted a white dirt bike without a rear license plate being operated by an unidentified man. According to the report, Kennedy approached the rider and ordered him to get off the bike so he could verify the vehicle’s registration and the operator’s license status.

Police say the rider refused repeated commands and attempted to pull away. During the encounter, the dirt bike tipped over, causing both the rider and Kennedy to fall to the ground. Kennedy’s body-worn camera reportedly became detached from his vest during the struggle.

The report states that the officer and the rider continued to struggle in the roadway while members of the crowd began throwing objects, including alcoholic beverages, at Kennedy. Additional officers were called to the scene.

Due to the crowd’s interference, police said Kennedy was unable to maintain custody of either the suspect or the dirt bike, and the rider escaped.

Several Boston police officers responded to assist and eventually dispersed the gathering, according to the report.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black backward hat, black T-shirt, and black pants.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Video of the incident quickly surfaced on social media and went viral, generating thousands of shares and comments. It caught the attention of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

“Enough is enough. The disrespect is disgraceful. This officer’s lucky to be alive. And understaffing didn’t help him. Sending cops from one understaffed station to another is an absolute joke. Fewer cops mean less safety. Being outnumbered on the streets is BAD FOR EVERYBODY,” the BPPA statement read.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a motor vehicle law violation, according to the report.

Although Kennedy was listed as the victim, the report noted he suffered no apparent injuries.

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