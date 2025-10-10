Haverhill police chief resigns amid outrage over tragedies involving officers

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone has resigned after being placed on paid administrative leave, following mounting pressure and internal unrest within the department.

Pistone’s resignation comes in the wake of two major incidents: the death of a man in police custody over the summer, and the recent unexpected death of Officer Katelyn Tully, who had been placed on leave in connection with that case.

In response to growing concerns, Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett announced the hiring of an independent investigator to review operations at the Haverhill Police Department.

The move follows a vote of no confidence issued by the Haverhill Police Patrolmen’s Association against both Pistone and Acting Chief Stephen Doherty Jr., citing mismanagement, lack of transparency, and failure to support officers.

“I have been informed of the unions’ no-confidence votes and respect their right to weigh in on the leadership of the police department,” Barrett said in a statement. “I recognize that the men and women of our police force have faced incredibly difficult circumstances and are grieving for the loss of one of their own.”

Tully’s sister spoke to Boston 25 News on Thursday, expressing disappointment in Pistone’s response to her sister’s death, calling his actions “heartless” and “disgusting.” She also noted that Pistone had not reached out to their parents to offer condolences.

Officer Tully was laid to rest last week after her death in late September.

An autopsy report has not yet been released.

In July, 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti was pronounced dead after an encounter with Haverhill officers outside of the Bradford Seafood restaurant.

The incident was captured on cellphone video, with the Essex District Attorney’s Office announcing a full investigation into the incident.

Officers responding to the scene claimed Gigliotti was acting belligerently, and they tried restraining him for “safety purposes.” The video shows multiple first responders surrounding Gigliotti.

During that interaction, he became unresponsive, and CPR was performed. Gigliotti was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the deadly encounter with Gigliotti, Pistone placed seven officers on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The names of the officers involved have not been made public.

In early September, the Office of the Medical Examiner listed Gigliotti’s cause of death as “cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine and ethanol while being restrained prone by police.”

Pistone had served in the department for nearly 30 years.

