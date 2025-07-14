7 Haverhill officers placed on leave pending investigation into deadly encounter outside restaurant

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Seven Haverhill Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into a deadly encounter outside of a seafood restaurant on Friday night, according to Chief Robert Pistone.

"Once the investigation is complete, and all of the facts are known, I will be able to provide more information and address the media and public," the chief said in a statement on Monday.

The names of the officers involved have not been made public.

43-year-old Francis Gigliotti died after a struggle with police outside of Bradford Seafood restaurant.

According to officials, the initial call to Haverhill police was for a man acting erratically on White Street, weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers responding to the scene claimed Francis was acting belligerent and they tried restraining him for “safety purposes,” authorities say.

Video shows multiple first responders surrounding Francis. During that interaction, he became unresponsive and CPR was performed.

Gigliotti was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family and friends gathered Sunday to protest peacefully, demanding justice and change at the Haverhill Police Department.

“We are his voice, everybody here is his support,” said Latecia Torres, Gigliotti’s niece, “and they need to hear that we’re not letting this go silent.”

Michele Rooney, Gigliotti’s fiancée, described a phone call with him moments before the incident, saying, “He said, ‘Come get me ... they’re going to kill me.’”

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced a full investigation into his death and asks anyone with any pictures or videos of the incident to upload them using this link.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said, “I do not anticipate any additional updates today. Unfortunately, we do not have a timeframe from the ME [medical examiner] as to when a full report will be released.

#NEW Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pastone tells me 7 officers are now on paid administrative leave following Friday's incident outside of Bradford Seafood. Also new, @EssexCountyDA says an advocate has been in touch with the Gigliotti family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

