Haverhill Police Chief resigns amid controversy, Mayor announced

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Police Chief is off the job, one day after being placed on paid administrative leave, said town Mayor Melinda Barrett.

The decision to place Chief Robert Pistone on leave came after a no-confidence vote from the police unions, which Mayor Barrett acknowledged and respected.

“I have been informed of the unions’ no-confidence votes and respect their right to weigh in on the leadership of the police department,” said Mayor Melinda Barrett.

“I recognize that the men and women of our police force have faced incredibly difficult circumstances and are grieving for the loss of one of their own,” Mayor Barrett continued.

Read Mayor Barrett’s full statement here:

“I have been informed of the unions’ no-confidence votes and respect their right to weigh in on the leadership of the police department. After meeting with representatives of the superior officers’ and patrol officers’ unions on Tuesday, October 7, I took action to place Chief Pistone on paid administrative leave. In the interim, he requested personal leave. This afternoon, (Thursday, October 9th) we officially served notice to Chief Pistone that he was being placed on paid administrative leave. Shortly thereafter he announced that he was retiring from his position effective immediately. I have accepted his resignation. And while his departure ends a chapter, it is not the end of the story. I recognize that the men and women of our police force have faced incredibly difficult circumstances and are grieving for the loss of one of their own. Their health and well-being are of utmost importance, and we are making sure they have access to the care they need. Further, to ensure the department operates well in the future, I am in the process of hiring an independent third-party investigator to look into the union’s concerns and department-wide operations as a whole. The results of the investigation will determine what, if any, new or permanent actions will need to be taken to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of the officers and the public.” — Melinda Barrett, Mayor, City of Haverhill

Acting Police Chief Stephen Doherty, whom the union also took a vote of no-confidence in, released a statement addressing the department’s concerns.

The Haverhill Police Department has endured one of the most difficult and heartbreaking times in its history. The loss of one of our own has left deep wounds, and those wounds are still raw. Our hearts go out to Katelyn Tully’s family, her loved ones, and every officer who continues to carry that grief. I recognize that this tragedy, combined with the daily challenges of policing in today’s world, has placed enormous strain on our officers. Many are hurting, tired, and asking for help. The recent vote of no confidence reflects that pain. I hear it, I respect it, and I take it seriously. My responsibility as Acting Chief is to listen, to lead with humility, and to take meaningful action to support the men and women who protect this city. I will work with city leadership and union representatives and take immediate steps to rebuild trust and stability. We will grieve together, and we will heal together. I ask our community to keep our officers and their families in their hearts as they continue serving through an incredibly difficult time. Our department has been through a lot, but we will come through this stronger, together. — Stephen J. Doherty Jr. Acting Chief of Police City of Haverhill

The police department has been under controversy. In July, it was reported that 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti died in police custody.

Then, just last week, Haverhill Police Officer Katelyn Tully was laid to rest after her sudden death in late September.

On Sunday, October 5, police union groups in both Haverhill and Lawrence shared a letter from outraged families of Haverhill police, addressed to Pistone, questioning his handling of the deaths.

“Haverhill Police deserve better from their Chief!” the letter states. “You hold the title of ‘Chief’ only because politics handed you the title. Titles can be given. Respect must be earned. And you have not earned it.”

The families also suggested in the letter that Pistone lacks experience, humility, and courage.

On Thursday, Boston 25 interviewed Katelyn Tully’s sister, Amanda, who criticized the support she recieved from the department and Chief Pistone.

“It took him three hours to call me back, and his words to me were empty. It was heartless, it was disgusting, and just trying to save his own,” said Amanda Tully. “He has not called my father, our father, or our mother to express his condolences at all.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

