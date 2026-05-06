Mass. State Police trooper rushed to hospital, driver dead after wrong-way crash on Route 1

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield that left another driver dead early Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. when a wrong-way driver traveling south on the northbound side of the highway struck a responding cruiser, according to state police.

One person is dead, and a trooper was rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

The trooper, whose name hasn’t been made public, was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name hasn’t been released.

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Video showed heavy front-end damage to the cruiser and crews working to clear debris from the roadway. Multiple investigators, including Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble, were spotted at the scene.

According to MassDOT, Route 1 northbound is closed at Walnut Street in Saugus. Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours.

For detours, drivers are urged to take Main Street in Saugus to Farm Street in Wakefield to Montrose Avenue. From there, drivers can follow Salem Street through Lynnfield and pick up Route 1, or take 128 north to the Route 1 exit.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Boston 25 News is providing live updates on the crash on-air all morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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