Medical Examiner reveals cause of death of man who died during struggle with Haverhill police

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The 43-year-old man who died after a struggle with Haverhill police in July died from an irregular heartbeat due to the combined effects of drugs and alcohol in his system while he was being restrained by police, the Office of the Medical Examiner said Friday.

The cause of Francis Gigliotti’s death is officially listed as “Cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with acute intoxication due to the combined effects of cocaine and ethanol while being restrained prone by police,” the medical examiner wrote in his report.

Gigliotti’s official manner of death was determined to be homicide, medically defined as the killing of one person by another, but does not mean the Haverhill police officers involved will face charges in his death.

A man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs to Gigliotti hours before his death but is not yet facing charges for the Haverhill man’s death.

According to officials, the initial call to Haverhill police on July 11 was for a man acting erratically on White Street, weaving in and out of traffic.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they said Francis ran to Bradford Seafood while acting belligerently.

Officers said they tried to restrain him for “safety purposes”.

On video, multiple first responders can be seen surrounding Francis outside Bradford Seafood on Winter Street.

Some officers appear to be holding him down, and some people can be heard noticeably upset in the video.

During the interaction, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Gigliotti became unresponsive, and CPR was performed.

Gigliotti was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Mayor of Haverhill, Melinda Barrett, issued a statement regarding the incident:

“I want to offer my condolences to the family of Francis Gigolotti and assure our community that I am closely monitoring the circumstances around his tragic death. The District Attorney’s office is investigating. I promise complete transparency to our community and ask that everyone remain patient and calm as this investigation ensues and more information is made available.” — Mayor Melina Barrett

Seven Haverhill police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The names of the officers involved have not been made public.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says they are still investigating the incident and will review all information, including the medical examiner’s findings, to determine if the officers were justified in using the amount of force they did.

“We remain committed to impartiality, thoroughness, and transparency in this investigation,” Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

