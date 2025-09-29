Haverhill Police Department mourning death of beloved officer

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Haverhill Police Department is mourning the death of a beloved officer.

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. announced the unattended death of one of his officers on Saturday.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of a beloved Haverhill Police Officer,” Pistone wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. “She served our community with grace, compassion, kindness, and professionalism, and will be deeply missed.”

Pistone said that the officer’s name isn’t being released out of respect for her family.

While Pistone noted that there doesn’t appear to be any foul play, the officer’s cause of death remains unknown pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation into the officer’s death.

