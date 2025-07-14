Investigation into deadly police encounter outside Haverhill restaurant continues

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Essex District Attorney’s Office has announced a full investigation into the death of a man who died after a struggle with police officers in Haverhill on Friday night.

Francis Gigliotti, 43, was pronounced dead at the hospital following an encounter with police outside Bradford Seafood.

The incident was captured on cellphone video.

Police encounter in Haverhill that left man dead prompts calls for change

Family and friends gathered Sunday to protest peacefully, demanding justice and change at the Haverhill Police Department.

“We are his voice, everybody here is his support,” said Latecia Torres, Gigliotti’s niece, “and they need to hear that we’re not letting this go silent.”

Michele Rooney, Gigliotti’s fiancée, described a phone call with him moments before the incident, saying, “He said, ‘Come get me ... they’re going to kill me.’”

Rooney recounted arriving at the scene to find multiple officers on top of Gigliotti.

“When I got there, there were seven or eight cops on top of him and he’s yelling ‘help me, I can’t breathe,’ and then he just went limp and he was blue,” explained Rooney.

The protest, which took place outside the Haverhill Police Department and City Hall, was attended by grieving family and friends of Gigliotti. They described him as a family man and a kind-hearted individual.

Calls for change at Haverhill P.D. grow louder as investigation into man’s death underway

“He was a good man, a good friend, a good stepfather, a good son, a good uncle, everyone loved him.”

“People don’t deserve this, this can’t go on like this,” said Muriel Enos, Gigliotti’s aunt, “we need justice, we are seeking legal action.”

During Sunday’s protest, Gigliotti’s family mentioned his struggles with mental health.

“Francis did have a lot of mental health issues and just needed help,” said Dynisa Gonzalez, a friend of Francis.

Francis Gigliotti Francis Gigliotti (Francis Gigliotti)

The investigation by the DA’s office aims to interview all officers involved and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Gigliotti’s death.

Investigators also say that they will be collecting and reviewing all city camera footage and publicly available videos.

In a statement from Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett, she explained that at this time, Haverhill Police officers do not wear body cameras.

The DA’s office asks anyone with any pictures or videos of the incident to upload them using this link.

In a statement shared with Boston 25 News on Monday morning, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said, “I do not anticipate any additional updates today. Unfortunately, we do not have a timeframe from the ME [medical examiner] as to when a full report will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group