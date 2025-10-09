Sister of Haverhill police officer speaks out, calls for transparency amid department controversies

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill’s Police chief is on leave following major controversies in the city.

Boston 25 obtained a letter reportedly written by families of Haverhill police officers criticizing the chief for the handling of recent controversies – including the death of a man in police custody and the sudden passing of officer Katelyn Tully.

Amanda Tully, Katelyn’s sister, spoke exclusively with Boston 25. Amanda says the morning of Katelyn’s passing, she contacted Haverhill police for support, but says her conversation with Chief Pistone was disappointing.

“It took him three hours to call me back, and his words to me were empty. It was heartless, it was disgusting, and just trying to save his own,” said Amanda Tully. “He has not called my father, our father, or our mother to express his condolences at all.”

The department has been the center of controversy. Back in July, it was reported that 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti died in police custody. It’s still unclear if the seven officers involved, who were placed on paid leave, will face any charges.

Amanda tells Boston 25 News, Katelyn tried to save Gigliotti’s life by administering CPR-her unexpected passing now also raising concern.

“There could be a scenario where this is just a private manner and the Chief is taking time off for himself to attend to personal issues, but more on the public view if there is a sense of scrutiny based on the direction of the department, the leadership of the department there could be pressure from city hall, from the mayor’s office.” said Law Enforcement and Security Expert Todd McGhee.

Boston 25 contacted Haverhill Police for comment on concern and context on the leave of absence. We haven’t heard back yet.

“If you needed an ear or a hug at 2:30 in the morning she was going to be there and she was going to give you a hug and she was going to listen to everything,” said Amanda Tully.

