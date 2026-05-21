Dangerousness hearing set for man accused in shooting spree on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dangerousness hearing is set for Thursday for a man accused of firing dozens of shots at random along Memorial Drive in Cambridge in broad daylight, injuring two people earlier this month.

Tyler Brown, 46, is being held without bail ahead of the hearing after being arraigned last week from his hospital bed on charges of two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, along with multiple firearms offenses.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Brown, who kept his eyes closed and lay motionless during that arraignment. He’s expected to appear in person for Thursday’s hearing in Cambridge District Court.

Cambridge Shooting This image provided by Cambridge District Court, Tyler Brown appears in court via zoom from a hospital bed on Thursday, May 14, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. (Cambridge District Court via AP) (Cambridge District Court via AP)

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Brown allegedly fired more than 60 rounds with an assault-style rifle, striking two men in separate vehicles, before he was confronted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian, identified as a former U.S. Marine.

Brown was shot during that confrontation and taken into custody.

Two drivers were hurt in the shooting, including an MBTA bus driver who suffered a head wound and is continuing to recover.

Family members say the other victim has now been released from the hospital. His sister told The Boston Globe he returned home on Wednesday after undergoing multiple surgeries, including hours-long procedures earlier in the week.

As Brown’s legal proceedings move forward, attention is being drawn to a prior case in Boston.

Court records show Brown was previously charged with shooting at police officers in Boston’s South End in 2020. Prosecutors at the time pushed for a longer sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison.

During that proceeding, a Boston police official warned the court that Brown posed a serious danger if released.

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“I’m a firm believer that if Mr. Brown gets out, he will hurt or worse kill someone,” the official said, according to court audio.

However, Judge Janet Sanders ultimately handed down a shorter sentence, citing Brown’s background, including childhood hardships and a history of mental illness.

“I can’t look into a crystal ball and tell, tell... figure out what’s going to happen once you get out, but I do understand I’m taking a risk here, and I just pray that my intuitions are right,” Sanders said at the time.

Tyler Brown

Brown was later released and remained under supervision.

The investigation into the Cambridge shooting remains ongoing. Authorities have not indicated any connection between Brown and the victims.

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