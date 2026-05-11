25 Investigates: Suspect in brazen Cambridge shooting has criminal history

25 Investigates has learned that the man who opened fire on police in a brazen daylight shooting in Cambridge Monday afternoon is 46-year-old Tyler Brown and has a criminal history spanning nearly 20 years.

While authorities have not yet officially confirmed his identity, a source confirmed the shooter’s name and identity with 25 Investigates. Boston 25 also obtained court records for a man with the same name and birthdate with a violent history of targeting law enforcement.

Brown’s record spans nearly two decades, including prior firearm and drug convictions.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News show that in 2020, Brown fired thirteen rounds at Boston police officers in the South End. At the time of that shootout, Brown shot nearly three times as many bullets as two Boston police officers did in response.

Records show he was already on probation for a stabbing and witness intimidation.

Despite a recemmendation from the district attorney for a ten-to-twelve-year prison sentence, a Suffolk superior court judge handed down only five to six years. Because that sentence was served at the same time as his probation violation, he was released back into the community after just a few years.

At the time, the district attorney’s office publicly slammed the judge’s decision, calling the light sentence “disappointing” and an insult to the officers who were nearly killed.

A law enforcement source told Boston 25 News that Brown was supposed to meet with his parole officer on Monday. The parole officer was allegedly concerned for Brown’s well-being and when Boston Police officers went to locate him in Dorchester, Brown was not at his residence.

Shocking video sent to Boston 25 shows the gunman opening fire indiscriminately on the usually busy street. Returning gunshots can be heard and the suspect can be seen reacting to a gunshot that either nearly missed him or hit his upper body.

Witnesses described how the rifle-wielding suspect had opened fire before being shot by police.

“A guy holding a rifle, a semi-automatic rifle...I ran. He just started shooting out of nowhere, and he shot a lot,” Mobil worker Dennis Rodriguez said. “The guy who was shooting, they shot him down over there.”

HAPPENING NOW: A gas station worker says a rifle-wielding suspect opened fire in broad daylight on Memorial Drive in Cambridge this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lDVrbufnfI — Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 11, 2026

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