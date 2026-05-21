WATCH: One injured after wrong-way driver slams into cars on Route 3 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — One person is hurt after a wrong-way driver slammed into another car on Route 3 in Chelmsford.

According to State police, around 4:30 on Wednesday, a car was traveling south on the highway when it crossed the median and slammed into several vehicles.

Dash cam video from one of the cars shows the car striking another vehicle head-on. The person in the car was taken to the hospital.

One injured after wrong-way driver slams into cars on Route 3 in Chelmsford

His father tells us he has some bumps and bruises but is expected to be okay.

State police are investigating the crash to determine if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group