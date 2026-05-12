DA: 2 in critical condition after daytime shooting in Cambridge, up to 60 rounds fired by suspect

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people were struck by gunfire during a daytime shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney, and are now in critical condition.

46-year-old Tyler Brown is now under arrest and charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, possession charges, and a variety of other charges.

Boston25 Investigates learned that Brown’s record spans nearly two decades, including prior firearm and drug convictions.

Court records obtained by Boston 25 News show that in 2020, Brown fired thirteen rounds at Boston police officers in the South End. At the time of that shootout, Brown shot nearly three times as many bullets as two Boston police officers did in response.

“I would venture to guess that there is no one in this room who hasn’t had an occasion to travel down along that stretch of Memorial Drive,” said Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan during Monday evening’s press conference.

Around 1:06 p.m., Cambridge police received a 911 call from Boston police saying an individual was acting erratically, and they believed he was now in Cambridge in possession of a rifle.

Massachusetts State Police began a response to that area on Memorial Drive as well as Cambridge police. By the time they were making their arrival, there was already an active shooter situation

“That individual was already traveling down the middle of Memorial Drive, cars were stopped in traffic, he was in possession of that assault style rifle that had been described, and he was actively firing in an erratic fashion at various vehicles along the road,” said Ryan.

In the course of doing that, two individuals in two separate vehicles were struck, including an MBTA bus driver. A mail truck was struck, but the person inside was not injured.

Both individuals are now in critical condition at the hospital.

A state police officer who was arriving in his cruiser and a civilian, a former marine, licensed to carry a firearm, while people were jumping from their cars scattering in various directions. Ryan said some individuals were actually under their cars.

The cruiser the officer was driving was struck in the front post by a bullet. Both a state trooper and that civilian ran towards the suspect and fired their weapons, and the suspect was struck multiple times. He was treated on scene by both the officer and civilian who struck him.

Brown was transported to the hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries.

“That does not begin to address the trauma experienced by everybody who was out there, those individuals on the river, walking pushing baby carriages, riding by,” said Ryan.

“We know that that weapon had the capacity to have struck people on the other side of that river.”

“This, in the city of Cambridge, a relatively safe and certainly vibrant community where people work and travel through, what happened today cannot stand,” said Ryan.

The risk that is created by the firing of a gun, where people are nearby, said Ryan, is the subject of a bill that has been filed for the past four sessions.

“To create an offense to punish a shooter who acts, as I would suggest to you was the case today, without regard to serious bodily injury to another but who shoots intentionally or recklessly and hear by creates a sustainably risk of serious bodily injury,” she said.

50 to 60 rounds were fired, and a number of vehicles were damaged, according to Ryan. Ryan said if anyone has video of the incident to turn over the video to Massachusetts State Police.

Colonel Geoffrey Noble said he wanted to commend the incredible bravery of the two individuals who helped take down the shooter.

“Today we saw, in a moment of crisis, we saw highly trained, highly prepared, troopers, police officers responding to a very dangerous incident,” said Noble.

“Their performance today exemplified the way that they are trained for this moment,” he said.

“Today’s events are something that we never hope to see in this piece of our community,” said Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells.

Wells also commended the officers who responded.

“Without their quick and selfless acts today’s situation would have been a lot worse.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group