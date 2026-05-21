Woman arrested at scene of Worcester house fire that left 4 residents, 1 firefighter hospitalized

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman was arrested at the scene of a fire in Worcester that left five people hospitalized late Wednesday night after police say she ran back inside a burning multi-family home amid a large emergency response.

According to the Worcester Police Department, the fire started around 10:42 p.m. in a rooming house at 41 May Street.

Initial reports came in that people were still on the third floor during the fire. Police say upon arrival, the scene was chaotic, and it was difficult to determine who was a resident.

Two people came out and said that they were on the third floor, and it was determined that everyone was out of the building. Then, for an unknown reason, police say 37-year-old Sarah Beth Martinez ran back into the burning house barefoot.

Police say two officers had to go get her and immediately placed her under arrest.

Woman arrested at Worcester fire

Martinez is charged with obstructing a firefighter, interfering with a firefighter, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. She also has two outstanding warrants.

Four residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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