25 Investigates: Judge has ‘no memory’ of police shooter sentence

BOSTON — A 25 Investigates probe into the savage shootout on Memorial Drive in Cambridge has revealed that the suspect, Tyler Brown, was previously spared a decade-long prison sentence by a judge who now says she has “no memory” of the case.

In 2021, Brown appeared before now retired Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders after pleading guilty to opening fire on Boston Police officers in the South End.

While prosecutors from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office recommended a sentence of 10 to 12 years in state prison, Judge Sanders gave him a significantly lighter penalty: five years at MCI-Cedar Junction.

Court records reviewed by 25 Investigates, show that Brown pleaded guilty to 7 serious charges, including armed assault to murder and possession of a large-capacity firearm. Judge Sanders ordered Brown’s sentences to run concurrently, effectively allowing him to serve the time for all his charges simultaneously.

As a result of the reduced sentence, Brown was released on parole in just three and a half years. Sources tell Boston 25 he was speaking to his parole officer by phone prior to opening fire on citizens and law enforcement Monday afternoon.

A police report reveals law enforcement knew Brown had a long rifle and a history of mental illness.

Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel initially attempted to reach Judge Sanders by email.

When he visited her home, the retired judge refused to open her door, speaking only through the glass which muffled her voice.

“I’m not going to comment. I have no memory of this case,” Sanders appeared to say before Daniel could ask a single question. She walked away from the door immediately after.

The 2021 sentence was met with sharp criticism at the time by then-District Attorney Rachael Rollins. In a written statement following the ruling, Rollins called the five-year term “disappointing” and unfair to Boston Police officers who were nearly killed in the 2020 shootout.

Efforts to reach Rollins were unsuccessful. 25 Investigates visited her residence and attempted to email her at Roxbury Community College, where she listed as a staff member. She did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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