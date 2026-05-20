Rochester man convicted of 1993 triple murder seeks parole for third time

NATICK, Mass. — The Rochester man convicted of murdering his parents and 11-year-old sister in 1993 was back in front of the Massachusetts Parole Board for a third time on Wednesday.

Kuluwn Asar, formerly known as Gerard McCra III, was denied parole in 2019 and 2024.

“33 years ago, I took the lives of Gerard, Merle, and Melanie McCra,” Asar told the board in an opening statement.

In 1995, the 48-year-old was sentenced after being found guilty of shooting and killing his parents and sister. It was believed he did so after an argument with his family.

On Wednesday, Asar described a troubled and abusive childhood.

“In my previous hearings, I stated that it was not a singular event but rather a culmination of many events,” Asar said.

After more than 30 years in prison, Asar said he has relied on faith for guidance, and uses writing as a tool of repair and healing.

“I know that the effects of my actions, my harm, did not stop at the front door of my house. It effected so many others as well, and for that, I am sorry,” Asar said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz testified against Asar in his previous two hearings and did so again on Wednesday.

“He is a merciless 3-time killer,” DA Cruz told the board. “He’s right where he belongs and we’ll be here every 5-years until it’s necessary to stop coming.”

In 1995, Asar was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. However, that sentence changed due to a shift in Massachusetts law, bringing him before the parole board for a third time.

For Jeff Moreau, who’s sister was killed, he says it feels like a nightmare he’s never woken up from.

“It’s just like it happened yesterday. It just brings it all back.” Moreau said. “It gets harder and harder every time and I hate it.”

A decision from the parole board is not immediate, but several members did express concern about Asar’s mental health, which he says is faith based.

Many members acknowledged the number of programs he’s completed but pointed to his lack of engagement with secular therapy or counseling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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