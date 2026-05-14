Man accused in shooting spree on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive arraigned from hospital bed

MEDFORD, Mass. — The man accused of opening fire this week on Memorial Drive in Cambridge in broad daylight, critically injuring two people, was arraigned from his hospital bed on Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Brown, 46, appeared via Zoom in Cambridge District Court, where his attorneys entered a plea of not guilty to charges of two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying without a license, possession of a large-capacity weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm near a building, and attempted assault and battery with a firearm.

Brown, who kept his eyes closed and lay motionless during his first court hearing, has been hospitalized since Monday following the shooting, which investigators say unfolded during a busy afternoon, sparking panic and sending bystanders running for cover.

Brown allegedly fired more than 60 rounds with an assault-style rifle at random, striking two men in separate vehicles, before he was confronted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian, identified as a former U.S. Marine, according to Middlesex County prosecutors.

Brown was shot in the extremities during that confrontation and taken into custody.

During the arraignment, prosecutors detailed the days and hours leading up to the shooting, noting that Brown’s parole officer contacted police, reporting that Brown made suicidal statements, appeared under the influence of drugs, and was seen on a video call waving a rifle and making threats.

Prosecutors also say that Brown had recently been released from a psychiatric hospital and was on parole and probation.

Court records show Brown was previously charged with shooting at police officers in Boston’s South End in 2020. Prosecutors at the time pushed for a longer sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison.

During that proceeding, a Boston police official warned the court that Brown posed a serious danger if released.

“I’m a firm believer that if Mr. Brown gets out, he will hurt or worse kill someone,” the official said, according to court audio.

However, Judge Janet Sanders ultimately handed down a shorter sentence, citing Brown’s background, including childhood hardships and a history of mental illness.

Tyler Brown

“I can’t look into a crystal ball and tell, tell... figure out what’s going to happen once you get out, but I do understand I’m taking a risk here, and I just pray that my intuitions are right,” Sanders said at the time.

Brown was later released and remained under supervision.

The investigation into Monday’s shooting remains ongoing. Authorities have not indicated any connection between Brown and the victims.

The judge presiding over Thursday’s hearing ordered Brown held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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