‘Going to (expletive) pay’: Police report reveals new details about suspect in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — New details have emerged surrounding the daytime shooting in Cambridge.

According to court records obtained by Boston 25 News, the suspect arrested in connection with yesterday’s shooting in Cambridge had reportedly relapsed and had recently been released from a psychiatric hospital.

The records also state that his parole officer was allegedly aware he had access to a firearm prior to the shooting, although he had been convicted of shooting at Boston police officers only a few years earlier.

Tyler Brown, 46, has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm.

Brown has a lengthy criminal record spanning back decade and was also charged with shooting at Boston police officers back in 2020.

Despite a recommendation from the DA for a ten-to-twelve-year prison sentence, a Suffolk superior court judge handed down only five to six years. Because that sentence was served at the same time as his probation violation, he was released back into the community after just a few years.

Brown walked down Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, firing at random and striking two individuals, who are now in critical condition.

According to court paperwork obtained by Boston 25, at around 12:10 p.m., a Massachusetts parole officer contacted the Boston Police Department to report concerns about one of his parolees, identified as Brown.

The officer said Brown, a known crack cocaine user, told him over the phone that he had relapsed and was ready to end his own life. The officer also said Brown was known to carry knives, had previously been involved in an officer-involved shooting, had a history with firearms, and owned an assault rifle.

Earlier that day, the parole officer met with another individual who lives in the same rooming house as Brown. That person allegedly said Brown was “off his rocker,” had been drinking beer, and was getting high the night before.

The parole officer called Brown at approximately noon, but Brown did not answer. When the officer eventually reached him, he believed “something was not right.” Brown was allegedly expressing suicidal thoughts, prompting the parole officer to call 911 and notify his supervisor before driving to Brown’s residence.

Brown had reportedly been released from McLean Psychiatric Hospital on May 8 after an admission there. He had previously been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.

When the officer arrived at the residence, Brown was not there. According to court documents, the parole officer later received a FaceTime call from Brown, who was using a different phone number and allegedly waving a semi-automatic rifle while inside a kitchen that did not belong to him.

The parole officer believed Brown was under the influence of drugs during the call. Brown allegedly made statements including, “These people are going to (expletive) pay,” and “I’m not going back to prison.”

Brown also allegedly discussed murders he claimed to have committed in the past without being caught. The parole officer took a screenshot of Brown to send to police before Brown ended the call.

According to the court paperwork, the parole officer alerted Boston police to what he had seen and heard. Investigators then obtained a search warrant to ping Brown’s phone through the U.S. Secret Service, which provided a 1,000-meter radius in Cambridge near 51 Kelly Road and 76 Pleasant Street.

Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge police responded to the area, and a BOLO alert was issued.

The shooting

At some point, Brown allegedly called his parole officer again and said he was representing his “shooter name.” During the call, he continued waving his firearm, saying he was not going back to jail and making additional suicidal statements.

Shortly afterward, Brown allegedly began walking down Memorial Drive while repeatedly firing his rifle.

Two men sitting in their cars were struck by gunfire. A woman sitting in her vehicle reported that a bullet passed near her jacket after penetrating the rear of her car and exiting through the front windshield.

A Massachusetts State Trooper and a civilian witness returned fire, striking Brown in his extremities.

The civilian witness told investigators he was driving southbound when he saw several vehicles turning around and heard multiple gunshots. The witness, an experienced firearm owner with a license to carry, is a former Marine and former firearm instructor.

The witness said he retrieved a pistol from a safe in the back seat of his vehicle after seeing the shooter approach. According to court documents, Brown moved from the left side of the witness’s car to the right side as the witness fired all eight rounds from his firearm. The witness then moved behind a tree for cover and yelled for people to get back.

When he heard sirens approaching, the witness said he locked the slide on his firearm and placed the weapon on the ground away from him. He reported hearing two different calibers of gunfire, which he believed came from the trooper and Brown. The witness also said Brown appeared to be yelling something before eventually falling to the ground.

The witness’s vehicle was struck by two bullets.

Background

Brown is currently under dual supervision through parole and probation for several prior offenses, including armed assault with intent to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license (second offense), carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation.

Brown’s parole began on May 21, 2025, and was scheduled to end later this week, though his probation term would have continued.

It remains unclear when Brown will be arraigned on the new charges, as he is currently hospitalized with injuries sustained during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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