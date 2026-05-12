‘Hero’: State trooper first on Memorial Drive disarmed gunman, saved lives, attorney says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The attorney for a Massachusetts State Trooper that was first to respond to a daylight shooting on Memorial Drive called his client a “hero.”

“He saved a lot of lives,” said attorney Dan Moynihan Tuesday.

Around 1:30 pm Monday, Trooper Landon Veney responded to the area of Memorial Drive in Cambridge where he came face-to-face with a gunman opening fire on the busy road.

Video obtained by Boston 25 shows 46-year-old Tyler Brown firing a long gun at oncoming traffic while on foot.

Two victims remain in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a normal day for him, he heard the reports of what was going on Memorial Drive,” Moynihan said. “He drove up to the scene and saw the chaos, and he acted accordingly according to his training.”

Moynihan continued, “[Trooper Veney] saw the gun wielding assailant waving the gun in the air walking down the street. He obviously feared for the lives of the public who he saw scattering from their vehicles and driving their vehicles erratically onto the median to get away from this man.”

The three-year trooper was alongside at least two Cambridge police officers and one retired marine who jumped out of his car and into action.

They were all shouting commands and taking cover as the gunman was advancing up the road.

Moynihan said Trooper Veney and the retired marine returned fire and hit the gunman who was quickly disarmed and taken into custody moments later.

“His actions and the actions of [the retired marine] saved many lives,” Moynihan said. “Law enforcement and, in particular, my client in this case is a hero as was this other gentleman.”

Veney and Moynihan will be interviewing this week by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office for their ongoing investigation.

The trooper remains on leave until the investigation is concluded, Moynihan told Boston 25 Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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