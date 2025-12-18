‘Barbaric, incomprehensible’: Judge blasts Brian Walshe before giving him a life sentence

DEDHAM, Mass. — Norfolk Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere blasted Brian Walshe over his criminal actions in the horrific murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, before sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Walshe, who was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this week, returned to the Dedham courthouse to learn his fate, nearly three years after Ana’s disappearance on New Year’s Day 2023.

“The seriousness of your acts cannot be overstated. Your acts in dismembering your wife’s body and disposing of her remains in multiple area dumpsters can only be described as barbaric and incomprehensible,” Freniere told the court. “You had no regard for the lifelong mental harm that your criminal acts inflicted on your then 2, 4, and 6-year-old sons.”

Before Walshe was sentenced, the court heard an emotional victim impact statement from Ana Walshe’s sister, Aleksandra Dimitrijevic. Freniere shared her thoughts on Dimitrijevic’s impact statement.

“I have carefully listened to the moving victim impact statement, the oral written sentencing arguments made by the Commonwealth and Mr. Walshe. It’s clear to me that Ana was a bright light in the lives of many people," Freniere told the court. “She lifted people up. I am sure that nothing I say, and no sentence I can impose, even a life sentence, will lessen the grief that Ana Walshe’s family, her mother, sister, and three boys, extended family, confidants, friends, and others have endured.”

Walshe’s mother, Diana, submitted a letter on behalf of her son to the court, which Freniere read and reacted to.

“Although I considered the letter of Diana Walshe, I simply cannot reconcile the person Diana Walshe describes in her letter with the person who stands before me for sentencing,” Freniere said.

Freniere then ordered Walshe to stand before her and said, “Mr. Walshe, you will live with the guilt and burden of Ana Walshe’s death for the rest of your life...I sentence you to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

After the court hearing, Walshe was handcuffed and loaded into an awaiting van for transport to begin serving his sentence.

Jurors deliberated for less than six hours before returning the verdict. Walshe showed no emotion as the decision was read.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, vanished on New Year’s Day 2023. Prosecutors argued Walshe killed Ana and then dismembered her remains, discarding them in area dumpsters.

The defense conceded that Walshe disposed of Ana’s body but claimed she died unexpectedly in bed after a New Year’s Eve party at their home. Walshe did not testify, and the defense called no witnesses during the trial.

After Monday’s verdict, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey praised the jury’s decision, saying, “It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about getting the right answer. And this was the right answer.”

Morrissey said Ana’s mother told him after the verdict that justice had been served.

