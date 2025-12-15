‘Incredible effort’: Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey reacts to Brian Walshe verdict

DEDHAM, Mass. — Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey is thanking the jurors and police for their ‘incredible effort’ in the Brian Walshe murder trial.

On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found Brian Walshe guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who disappeared nearly 3 years ago.

“I would just say today, clearly we are much happier with the outcome, and very happy with the work that was done by the professionals who work both in law enforcement and in the district attorney’s office,” Morrissey said outside court. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Morrissey also emphasized the critical role jurors played in the case, noting the complexity and emotional difficulty of the trial.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the jury,” he said. “This was a very difficult case from the beginning. They took time out of their schedules to hear days of complex evidence. Without jurors, our system doesn’t work, and my heartfelt thanks go to each and every one of them, including the alternates.”

Jurors got the case on Friday following the closing arguments. After nearly six hours of deliberating inside the Dedham courthouse, they convicted Walshe of killing and dismembering his wife.

Morrissey also praised the Cohasset Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the crime lab for their work throughout the investigation.

“It was an incredible effort,” Morrissey said. “If you think about what you saw during the trial, there was extensive forensic evidence. No stone was left unturned. Nearly 60 witnesses testified, and investigators interviewed many more.”

“They put on a very strong case in a difficult setting,” he added. “We’ve seen other cases without a body, but this is the first one I can remember where we obtained a first-degree murder conviction.”

Morrissey said the prosecution was encouraged by comments from Ana Walshe’s family following the verdict.

“We did hear from Ana’s sister that justice has been served, and we wholeheartedly agree with her,” he said.

Walshe is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, December 17, at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

